Gabby Giffords on Boulder shooting: Listen to Biden. Pass new laws to stop gun violence.

Gabrielle Giffords
·4 min read

It was a normal Monday afternoon at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado — until it wasn’t. Some of the shoppers were there to buy groceries. Others were there to get the COVID-19 vaccine and protect themselves from a deadly pandemic, never imagining that they would be putting their lives in peril.

Ten lives were lost in Boulder Monday, including a police officer. Ten lives stolen at a grocery store not so different from the grocery store where I was shot and six people were murdered in Tucson, Arizona, 10 years ago.

This scene keeps playing out in our country. It’s time for us to fully reckon with why we have come to expect it to keep happening.

“It seemed like all of us had imagined we’d be in a situation like this at some point in our lives,” James Bentz, a survivor of the tragedy, told the Denver Post. Think about that for a moment: the assumption that a mass shooting will happen to you or your loved ones, at one time or another.

A nation awash in guns

The Boulder attack was the seventh mass shooting in the past seven days. Last week, a gunman killed eight people, six of whom were Asian-American women, in the Atlanta area. Over the weekend, one person was killed and five more were shot at a house party in Philadelphia. And on Monday, a mass shooting devastated Colorado, a state that has borne far too many gun violence tragedies.

While mass shootings have largely been absent from the public discourse over the past year, gun violence has not. Shootings surged during the pandemic, and public health issues like suicide and domestic violence were exacerbated by the trauma, isolation and economic upheaval caused by COVID-19.

There is a reason that nearly every American will know at least one victim of gun violence in their lifetime. There is a reason that Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed in a gun homicide than people in other high-income countries. We’re a nation awash in guns and lacking adequate laws to protect us from gun violence.

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, co-founder of Giffords
Earlier this month, the House passed two critical gun safety bills: a bill that would require a background check on every gun sale and a bill that would address the Charleston Loophole, which allows a sale to proceed by default before background checks are completed. The House also passed a strengthened Violence Against Women Act, closing the loopholes that let individuals convicted of dating violence and stalking purchase guns.

Flawed norms: After Boulder shooting, Atlanta and COVID-19, getting back to 'normal' isn't good enough

An estimated 22% of U.S. gun owners acquired their most recent firearm without a background check. This translates to millions of gun sales with no questions asked every year. Background checks won’t prevent every shooting, but they are a foundational policy on which other gun laws are built.

We also should enact waiting periods, which might have prevented the Atlanta shooter from going on a murderous rampage hours after he purchased his gun. We must pass extreme risk protection order laws, which could have been used to disarm the Parkland shooter before he killed 17 of his classmates and teachers. And we need to fund community violence intervention programs, which are proven to reduce gun violence in under-resourced communities, violence that almost never makes the national news.

We need stronger laws for gun safety

The gun lobby and the politicians who do its bidding will tell you that we don’t need new laws — we just need to enforce the laws on the books. But the laws on the books are inadequate and flawed and riddled with loopholes. You don’t need me to tell you that. Look at Boulder. Look at Atlanta.

Boulder shooting: Another gunman used an AR-15-style rifle to kill. Why are they still legal?

The House has taken up the mantle of gun safety. Now the legislation moves to the Senate. This week, the executive director of Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Robyn Thomas, shared her legal and policy expertise in testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Urging the Senate to take action to address this crisis, she said that “despite what the gun lobby may argue, there is no constitutional impediment to passing lifesaving gun laws.”

President Biden issued a call to action Tuesday that must not be ignored. It’s not too late to change the direction of our country. It’s not too late to put a stop to hateful violence. We must all call upon our conscience and our courage, and take action.

Gabrielle Giffords is a former congresswoman from Arizona and co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence. She survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 that took the lives of six people. Follow her on Twitter: @GabbyGiffords

