Gabby Petito autopsy: Coroner identifies body as hers, cause of death a homicide

A coroner in Wyoming confirmed Tuesday that the body found in Grand Teton National Park was that of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who was reported missing after her fiancé returned home from a cross-country road trip without her.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue, who conducted the autopsy, said that his “initial determination” is that the cause of death is homicide.

The official cause of death is "pending final autopsy results," the FBI said in a statement.

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie. (via Facebook)

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s 23-year-old fiance, was named as a suspect by police in North Port, Fla., where he and Petito lived with Laundrie’s parents before embarking on their trip. Laundrie was last seen on Sept. 14, when he told his parents he was going to a nearby nature preserve to meditate.

The FBI executed a search warrant at their home Monday, a day after Petito’s body was found in a camping area of Grand Teton National Park.

Authorities resumed their search for Laundrie in the 24,565-acre Carlton Preserve in Sarasota County on Tuesday.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Petito and Laundrie had spent months visiting national parks in their converted 2012 Ford Transit van, documenting the trip on social media.

Her family said it lost contact with her in late August and reported her missing on Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned home to Florida in the van without her.

Police seized the van, and named Laundrie a person of interest after he declined to share “any helpful details.”

Petito’s parents have issued pleas for the Laundrie family to cooperate with authorities.

"We understand that you are going through a difficult time and that your instinct is strong to protect your son," the Petito family said in a letter to the Laundries. "We ask you to put yourself in our shoes. We haven't been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart."

Steven Bertolino, a lawyer for the Laundrie family, had scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon, but canceled it after speaking to the FBI.

FBI agents remove evidence from the family home of Brian Laundrie in North Port, Fla., on Monday. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Last week, police in Moab, Utah, released body camera footage of officers pulling the young couple’s van over in the Arches National Park on Aug. 12 following a report of a “domestic problem” between the pair outside a natural food store.

The video showed Laundrie with scratches on his face and a visibly distraught Petito wiping away tears while telling the officer that the couple had been fighting and were struggling with “personal issues.”

“I’m sorry," Petito told the officer. "We’ve just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues."

After questioning the couple separately for more than an hour, officers concluded that Petito had been the aggressor in the incident, but neither Laundrie nor Petito wanted to press charges.

"I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis," the officers concluded in their report.

Gabby Petito (via Facebook)

They instead decided to separate the couple for the night. Laundrie was taken to a motel and Petito was allowed to stay in the van. They reunited soon after and continued on their trip.

According to audio from a 911 call released Monday, a witness told police that he saw Laurie slap Petito multiple times in the parking lot of the natural food store. The information was reportedly not shared with the officers who pulled the van over.

The case has garnered widespread national media attention — as well as criticism of news outlets for not covering similar cases involving people of color.

