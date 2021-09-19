Gabby Petito: FBI believe body discovered in Wyoming national park is missing van-life blogger

(Independent)

Police believe a body recovered at the Wyoming national park is missing “van-life” blogger Gabby Petito, authorities announced on Sunday.

Ms Petito, 22, has been missing since last month. She had been on a cross-country trip from her native Long Island with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23 – who drove her van back to Florida without her.

Mr Laundrie himself was reported missing on Friday by his parents. He had been declared a person of interest in Ms Petito’s disappearance but had refused to speak to investigators prior to his disappearance.

The couple had been involved in an altercation last month in Moab, Utah and police responded but no charges were filed. He and Ms Petito had been documenting their coast-to-coast journey on social media.

“I can confirm that the coroners officer was dispatched by a deputy coroner on the scene to recover a body that was found in the forest,” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Sunday.

As authorities held a press conference announcing the possible tragic find in Wyoming, officials in Florida continued combing the area where Laundrie was believed to be. His family said they last saw him on Tuesday but didn’t report any concern to police for several days.