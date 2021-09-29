Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie search leads investigators to remains of missing Texas man

The exhaustive search for Gabby Petito and her missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has led authorities to the remains of another missing person, Teton County officials said Tuesday.

Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old man from Houston, had not been seen since Aug. 20. Search and rescue teams said they found his body on a steep, timbered slope at the base of Teton Pass in Wyoming.

Lowery, a father of two, had traveled to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, from Texas on Aug. 19 and was missing for more than a month. He was last seen carrying a black duffel bag. He also had a sleeping bag and a tent, the Teton County Sheriff's Office said.

Lowery was found on the Black Canyon Trail in Bridger-Teton National Forest, the same area where investigators found Petito's remains on Sept. 19.

Petito's story has garnered massive media attention and prompted hundreds of armchair sleuths across the world to try and solve her case.

Laundrie, 23, and Petito, 22, left for a road trip on July 22 from New York and made stops in Colorado, Wyoming, and Utah. The couple posted photos and videos of their adventure on Instagram and YouTube.

Petito was last seen on Aug. 24, when she and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City.

Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter on Aug. 25, when Petito told her they were headed to Wyoming.

On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned from the trip alone in Petito's white Ford van.

Authorities had repeatedly asked Laundrie to answer questions about Petito's disappearance, but he refused.

He told his parents he was going on a hike more than a week ago and never returned.

Federal, state, and local authorities have been working together to find Laundrie.

So far, their efforts have been unsuccessful.

