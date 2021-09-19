Gabby Petito case: FBI confirms human remains are missing woman's

FIRST ON FOX: Authorities say the body found in Grand Teton National Park was likely that of Gabby Petito, saying the body matched the description of the missing woman.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing, noting that the body has yet to be 100% positively identified.

Authorities on Sunday discovered a body at Grand Teton National Park in Moosey, Wyoming, where a search for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito was underway, Teton County coroner Brent Blue confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle Gabby Petito," FBI Denver field office supervisory senior resident agent Charles Jones said.

"The cause of death has not been determined at this time," he added.

The Laundrie family's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, issued a statement Sunday after the FBI revealed that a body found in Wyoming was likely Gabby Petito.

"The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family," Bertolino said.

The FBI and other local law enforcement began the search in the national forest Saturday. Petito visited the area on Aug 27.

Local news helicopters were broadcasting images of a white tent set up in a remote area, surrounded by investigators as well as search teams with horses.

Petito was one of three people missing near Grand Teton Park this summer.

A deputy coroner arrived at the Moran Vista campsite in the national forest around 2 p.m. MST. Vehicles carrying search dogs left shortly after.

Police were letting vehicles out of the dispersed camping area but turned away new arrivals at the entrance on Spread Creek Rd.

Petito and her 23-year-old fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were traveling from New York to Oregon in a white 2012 Ford Transit, which was spotted near Spread Creek in late August.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, weeks after she last spoke with her mother in late August.