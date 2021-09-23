Gabby Petito death: Arrest warrant issued for missing boyfriend Brian Laundrie

(Independent)

A federal court has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance of Gabby Petito, the FBI has announced.

According to the bureau’s Denver, Colorado division, the warrant was issued yesterday.

“On September 22, 2021, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment related to Mr Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” FBI Denver said in a tweet.

Mr Laundrie, who had been Ms Petito’s fiance, is still missing. Police have been searching for him at the Carlton nature reserve in Sarasota, Florida.

In a statement, the FBI added that it still needs any information on the case that the public can provide.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms Petito’s homicide,” Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”

