Gabby Petito died by strangulation, autopsy finds

HAMPTON, S.C. — Curtis Edward Smith, a handyman and former logger, had done his share of odd jobs over the years for Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer and scion of one of the most powerful legal families in the South Carolina Lowcountry. But Smith said he was reluctant to do the last job Murdaugh asked for when the two men met at the side of a rural road one Saturday in September. “I want you to shoot me in the back of the head,” Smith recalled Murdaugh telling him. He said Murdaugh had a loaded gun in hi