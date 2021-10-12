Gabby Petito died from strangulation, Wyoming coroner says

Gabby Petito, the Long Island woman whose mysterious death has sparked a manhunt for her fiancé, died from strangulation, the Wyoming coroner who performed her autopsy said Tuesday.

Her death had already been ruled a homicide, but this was the first time Teton County Coroner Brent Blue released any details about the autopsy. He told reporters at a virtual news conference that Petito’s remains, found last month in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, had been outside for about three to four weeks.

Blue said he could not release any further details as an FBI investigation is ongoing.

Petito’s body was located near a remote campground surrounded by woodlands and brush on Sept. 19, just over a week after she was reported missing by her family. The 22-year-old Blue Point native had been on a cross-country trip with her longtime partner, Brian Laundrie, when her family last heard from her in late August.

Laundrie, 23, returned to Florida by himself on Sept. 1 and disappeared about two weeks later without helping police find the missing woman. Laundrie has not been charged in her death, but he’s the only person of interest in the case.

He’s also wanted on a charge of bank card fraud for allegedly using another person’s card to spend or withdraw about $1,000. Police have not said whether the card belonged to Petito.

Local law enforcement and the FBI have focused their search for Laundrie on Florida’s huge Carlton Preserve, a nearly 25,000-acre site where he was said to be hiking before his disappearance.

The case has drawn widespread interest as Petito, who had a massive following on social media, had been documenting the trip on Instagram and TikTok.

