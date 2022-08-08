Gabby Petito’s family sue Utah police for $50m for failing to arrest Brian Laundrie at traffic stop

Gabby Petito’s family have filed a $50m wrongful death lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah accusing them of negligence that led to the v-logger’s death.

The lawsuit accuses the police department, three Moab police officers and 10 other unnamed individuals of “negligent failure” in an investigation into an alleged assault by Brian Laundrie of the 22-year-old a few weeks before her death.

The suit has been filed by attorneys for Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt.

They say Ms Petito’s “death was caused by their wrongful acts or neglect.”

Breaking: more to come