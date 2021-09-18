Gabby Petito: FBI and Florida police searching 25,000 acre reserve for Brian Laundrie

(Independent)

Police in Florida are searching a 24,565-acre park for Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito.

The FBI is assisting with the search of the Carlton Reserve outside of the city of North Port.

Mr Laundrie’s family told police they believe he entered the area earlier this week and have not seen him since Tuesday.

North Port Police announced the search in a tweet on Saturday morning.

The Carlton Reserve is home to feral hogs, alligators, and panthers, and has 80 miles of hiking trails. A warning on the park’s website says that most of the trails are currently flooded.

More follows…