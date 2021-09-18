Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie is now also missing, his lawyer says

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito are now both missing (North Port Police handout)

The fiance of missing van life blogger Gabby Petito has also disappeared, his attorney said.

Brian Laundrie, who had been named a person of interest by police following his fiancee’s disappearance, had refused to speak with police after returning alone from the couple’s road trip across the US.

Mr Laundrie has not been seen for several days, according to his attorney, who told Florida police that his family had not seen him since Tuesday.

“The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” North Port Police public information officer Josh Taylor told the New York Post.

