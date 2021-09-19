Gabby Petito – live: Search for fiancé Brian Laundrie continues as police ‘find nothing’ in swampy woodland

Police have released body-worn camera footage showing an emotional Gabby Petito after officers were called to a report of the couple fighting before her disappearance Credit: Moab City Police Department (Moab City Police Department)

Separate searches are underway in Wyoming and Florida for missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

A couple claims they saw Ms Petito’s van near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The couple said they saw the van on 25 August, narrowing the potential search area for investigators if they deem the tip credible. They did not see Ms Petito or her fiancé. However, Ms Petito did tag numerous potential campsites on an app called The Dyrt, which may provide insight into the general area she planned to explore on her trip.

In Florida, protesters gathered outside Mr Laundrie’s house late this week, hoping to pressure him into cooperating with law enforcement. Ms Petito’s family called on Mr Laundrie’s family to help them find their daughter.

However, it came to light that Mr Laundrie had left the house on Tuesday and was last seen in a vast swampy nature reserve near the city of North Port. Local police and the FBI are currently searching for him in the park.

On Wednesday, the North Port Police Department in Florida announced they were treating Ms Petito’s fiancé as a person of interest in their investigation. He has thus far refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

The family of Ms Petito have also revealed they do not believe her final text message on 30 August actually came from her.

Ms Petito and her fiancé were reportedly arguing and hitting each other, according to a police report from Utah. The couple, who were on a road trip in Ms Petito’s van, were spotted having an argument in Moab City, Utah on 12 August.

Bodycamera footage of a police encounter with the couple shows Ms Petito crying over the argument she and Mr Laundrie had been having during their trip.

Ms Petito disappeared while on a road trip with her fiancé, Mr Laundrie, who returned without her, prompting a frantic search for the 22-year-old woman that began on 11 September.

