Gabby Petito’s mother says she didn’t see warning signs in Brian Laundrie relationship in new interview

Gabby Petito’s mother says the family didn’t notice any “red flags” during her daughter’s relationship with Brian Laundrie.

“I don’t know why Gabby didn’t open up to me about certain things,” Nichole Schmidt told Dr Oz in an interview due to screen on Tuesday.

“We just didn’t see any red flags,” she said.

Nearly two months after Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September, Ms Schmidt said she was “not OK”.

Joe and Tara Petito, left, and Jim and Nichole Schmidt, right, sit down with Dr Oz (Dr Oz)

Ms Petito dated Laundrie for several years before their van-life trip this year.

Ms Schmidt said she had pored over her daughter’s relationship with Laundrie since the death looking for any signs she might have missed.

Laundrie, whose remains were found in a Florida state park last month, was named a “person of interest” in the case but has never been formally linked to her death by law enforcement.

Ms Petito’s father and stepmother, Joe and Tara Petito, and stepfather Jim Schmidt also sat down with Dr Oz for the interview.

During the interview, the family reveal Ms Petito’s stepmother Tara was also in an abusive relationship prior to marrying Joe, and they feel frustrated that they didn’t pick up on the signs.

Joe Petito said told Dr Oz that Laundrie’s behavior hadall the hallmarks of an abusive relationship.

“The way the abuser works is to shame the victim,” Mr Petito said.

“And continually shame the victim to where they start believing that shame is theirs to hold.”

They refused to mention Laundrie’s parents Brian and Roberta by name.

The family have established The Gabby Petito Foundation to help victims of domestic violence, and say it’s already getting results.

