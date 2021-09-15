Gabby Petito: Police say Brian Laundrie is a ‘person of interest’ in the case of missing YouTuber

Bevan Hurley
·2 min read
Gabby Petito has been missing for several weeks since disappearing while on a cross-country &#x002018;van-life&#x002019; trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie (North Port Police)
Gabby Petito has been missing for several weeks since disappearing while on a cross-country ‘van-life’ trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie (North Port Police)

Police have named Brian Laundrie as a person of interest in the case of his missing girlfriend Gabby Petito.

The couple left Long Island on July 2 and had been travelling in a converted Ford Transit van to national parks over the summer.

The couple had been documenting their trip across the United States on Instagram and their YouTube channel Nomadic Statik, but fears grew for Ms Petito’s safety when she failed to contact her family for several weeks.

She was last seen checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel with Mr Laundrie on August 24.

Her family last heard from her August 25 when she told them she was in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming and was on her way to Yellowstone.

Her mother Nicole Schmidt told the Daily Mail that on September 10 she tried texting Mr Laundrie and his mother on September 10 but they had did not respond. Ms Schmidt reported her missing the next day.

Mr Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, where the couple had lived for the past two years, and the couple’s van was seized by police at the weekend.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told The Independent they feared “something very bad” may have happened to her.

Gabby Petito shared this picture of her and Brian Laundrie in July 2020 to announce their engagement (Instagram/GabsPetito)
Gabby Petito shared this picture of her and Brian Laundrie in July 2020 to announce their engagement (Instagram/GabsPetito)

On Tuesday, Utah police revealed officers were called to an unspecified “incident” involving the couple on August 12, two weeks before she was last seen or heard from.

Moab’s chief of police Bret Edge told Fox News: “Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021, however neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party.”

He said officers conducted an investigation and found insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.

Ms Petito’s Instagram account was mysteriously disabled before being reinstated on Wednesday, adding to the family’s distress.

Their attorney told WABC-TV: “We have no idea who deleted Gabby’s Instagram account.

“We contacted Instagram and the FBI to let them know that it was deleted.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gabby Petito - latest updates: Boyfriend Brian Laundrie named ‘person of interest’ as he avoids FBI interviews

    The YouTuber’s fiance returned from a road trip without her, prompting a police investigation

  • Smallville star Allison Mack enters prison 2 weeks early to serve sentence for Nxivm crimes

    Allison Mack was originally scheduled to start her three-year prison sentence on Sept. 29, but entered the California facility Monday.

  • Gabby Petito's Instagram account disappeared for 4 hours, which the platform says was a mistake

    The @gabspetito account extensively documented the road trip that Petito and her fiancé went on before she went missing.

  • 'She could be stranded': Mom of New York woman missing on 'van life' trip pleads for help

    Gabrielle Petito, of Blue Point, New York, was reported missing Saturday after embarking on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.

  • Analysis - Hospital strain to test UK's vaccine-based winter COVID plan

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to get through winter without any more coronavirus lockdowns, but doctors and scientists warn that relying largely on vaccines without other measures could put unsustainable pressure on hospitals. Britain has recorded one of the highest COVID death tolls in the world for its population size and one of the deepest recessions of wealthy nations as a result of the pandemic, but also has one of the world's highest vaccination rates. Leaning on that latter success, the plan Johnson announced on Tuesday involves booster vaccinations, shots for children and continuing a much criticised test, trace and isolate system to avoid lockdowns during the tough winter months.

  • Alex Murdaugh: South Carolina lawyer planned his own murder for $10m insurance after wife and son were killed

    Alex Murdaugh was in the grips of an opioid addiction and doesn’t know who shot his wife and son, his attorney says

  • New Hampshire Man Accused Of Putting Infant Daughter Into Clothes Dryer

    “It’s very disturbing,” a Manchester police spokesperson told reporters.

  • Missing North Port Woman

    Gabby Petito, 22, set out on a road trip with her boyfriend in early July to tour National Parks, but she disappeared in late August.

  • Ex-Trump voting battle adviser set for South Carolina forum

    A GOP lawyer who advised former President Donald Trump in his campaign to overturn the 2020 election results and the lawmaker leading Republicans' efforts to win back a Senate majority, are among speakers planned for a South Carolina gathering billed as a must-stop on the road to the state’s first-in-the-South primary. Cleta Mitchell, a longtime Republican lawyer and conservative advocate, and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida — current chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee — are scheduled to participate in next month's First in the South Republican Action Conference, the South Carolina Republican Party announced Wednesday.

  • Police investigating disappearance of New York woman

    She was last seen weeks ago in Salt Lake City on a cross-country road trip with her fiance. ABC News’ Megan Tevrizian has more.

  • Fiance of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito says he ‘hopes’ she can be found

    ‘On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family’

  • Florida mother reunited with daughter kidnapped almost 14 years ago

    A Florida mother was reunited with her daughter nearly 14 years after her child was abducted, police announced Monday.

  • Ex-cop's murder verdict reversed in Australian woman's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian woman in 2017, saying the charge doesn't fit the circumstances in the case. Mohamed Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. The ruling means his murder conviction is overturned and the case will now go back to the district court, where he will be sentenced on the manslaughter count.

  • Gabby Petito's Family, Law Enforcement Say Her Boyfriend Isn't Speaking

    The search continued Tuesday for a missing women originally from Long Island. The 22-year-old disappeared while on a cross country van trip with her boyfriend. He returned home, but she didn’t. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

  • Utah police say they were called to an unspecified 'incident' involving Gabby Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie during their road trip

    Police investigated an incident with Gabby Petito and her fiancé on August 12, but no arrests were made. Petito was reported missing two weeks later.

  • This ‘Van-Life’ Couple Went on a Cross-Country Trip Out West. Only He Came Back.

    YouTubeA young woman touring the country’s national parks with her boyfriend in a converted camper van suddenly disappeared without a word—and her anguished family is desperate for answers.Gabrielle Petito, 22, and Brian Laundrie, 23, hit the road on July 2, driving their white 2012 Ford Transit Connect from their home in North Port, Florida, to the Monument Rocks formation in Kansas, then making their way to Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park. From there, they headed to the Zion, Bryce,

  • WorldView: Rival Taliban leaders clash; prosecutor in Haiti assassination probe fired

    BBC News reported two Taliban leaders argued over who did the most to secure the group's victory in Afghanistan and how power has been divided. Meanwhile, a new chief prosecutor in Haiti was sworn in just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in relation to the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and nine activists and former lawmakers in Hong Kong were sentenced to up to 10 months in jail each for their roles in a candlelight vigil last year to remember the Tiananmen Square massacre. Also, French health care workers face a deadline to have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine or face unpaid suspension. CBS News' Haley Ott joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.

  • Chile reopens borders to visitors ahead of summer tourism season

    Chile announced plans to reopen its borders to visitors on Wednesday as it seeks to restore its critical tourism industry ahead of the Southern Hemisphere summer following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers will be required to show a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken up to 72 hours before entering Chile, make a legal declaration of their destination and origin, have medical travel insurance and show proof of vaccination, public health chief Paula Daza said. Daza warned visitors not to book their trip to Chile until their vaccination certificate was validated by the Chilean health ministry, which could take a month.

  • Dismissed: Ex-Wake prosecutor accused of impersonating officer has charge expunged

    Former Wake County prosecutor Adam Everett resigned in February after being charged with impersonating an officer in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

  • Fauci says he supports vaccine mandates for air travel

    Top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci says air travelers should get the coronavirus vaccine to fly. "I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people, that you should be vaccinated," he told theSkimm in an interview Friday.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The news site posted a clip of the interview on social media with Fauci along with the caption: "Would you support vaccine man