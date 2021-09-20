Gabby Petito: Police remove Brian Laundrie’s parents and declare home crime scene

Police say they have exhausted all avenues searching a reserve near the home of Brian Laundrie, right, with Gabby Petito (YouTube)

Police have removed Brian Laundrie’s parents from their Florida home and declared the property a “crime scene”.

Police and FBI entered the Laundrie home in North Port on Monday morning. They announced they have a search warrant and could be heard saying “you’re in a crime scene”.

Earlier, authorities called off their search for Mr Laundrie in the Florida reserve where he is believed to have fled to last week.

North Port Police said on Monday they have no plans to carry out a major search of the Carlton Reserve near his parent’s home again today as they have “exhausted all avenues” there, Fox News reported.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie.”

Mr Laundrie was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, 22, whose remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sunday.

Ms Petito was last seen alive on August 24 and her parents last spoke to her the next day.

Mr Laundrie returned to his home on September 1 and refused to co-operate with authorities searching for his missing girlfriend.

He hasn’t been seen since leaving his parents home six days ago.

An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he said he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his parents’ home, which he and Ms Petito had shared together.

When they went looking for him on Wednesday, his family found only his vehicle parked by the reserve, which spans more than 24,000 acres and is located just north of his parents’ home.

North Port Police conducted a search of the 25,000 acre Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie on Sunday (North Port Police via Twitter)

Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie attorney, said police had put a note on the vehicle asking for it to be removed, and the family were said to have left it until Thursday, in case he returned to it.

On Sunday, investigators announced they had found a body “consistent” with that of Ms Petito – eight days after she was reported missing on 11 September, and a nationwide police search.

The location where the body was found was not far from where a van belonging to Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie was filmed by two passers-by, along a dirt road near Spread Creek, Wyoming, on 27 August.

