Gabby Petito: Search warrant documents reveal 'odd texts,' tension in days leading up to disappearance

Gabby Petito update: Search warrant documents reveal 'odd texts,' tension in days leading up to disappearance

One of the final messages that Gabby Petito’s family is believed to have received from her was in the form of an "odd text" sent at the end of August, when loved ones began to grow concerned about her wellbeing, according to the state search warrant released Monday.

Gabrielle Petito, 22, sent her mother, Nichole Schmidt, a text message on August 27, in which she wrote: "Can you help Stan, I just keep getting his voicemails and missed calls," states the search warrant, filed in the Sarasota County Circuit Court on Friday and made public Monday.

According to the document: "The reference to ‘Stan’ was regarding her grandfather, but per the mother, she never calls him ‘Stan.’ The mother was concerned that something was wrong with her daughter."

The text was one of a dozen grounds local law enforcement claimed it had for probable cause to conduct a search warrant at the home of Brian Laundrie , Petito’s fiancé, and his parents in North Port, Florida.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home on Monday morning in conjunction with local law enforcement. A spokesperson for the FBI’s Tampa Field Office told Fox News their search warrant was still under seal.

Local law enforcement officers were seeking, and received, permission to search a black Western Digital External Hard Drive, the document shows.

MSNBC's Ruhle dings Kamala Harris on the border: 'She was supposed to be in charge'

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle criticized Vice President Kamala Harris Monday for being missing in action during the ongoing crisis on the southern border .

Startling images of thousands of migrants camped under the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas over the weekend confirmed that the situation on the border remains chaotic. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has determined the situation to be so dire that he's asked President Joe Biden for a federal emergency declaration, saying that as of Saturday there were nearly 16,000 migrants in Del Rio.

"Thousands of families are immobilized in 100-degree heat as their numbers continue to swell as they wait to be processed by the approximately 64 federal agents in the area," Abbott wrote in a letter to the president. "Individuals are camping in squalid conditions and bathing in muddy river water, causing great health concerns."

Biden appointed Harris as his point person on the issue in March, and her critics are wondering what she is doing to stem the influx of migrants that has overwhelmed Customs and Border Patrol agents.

"How about the message from our Vice President?" Ruhle asked Monday. "Where is she? She was supposed to be in charge of all of these migration issues, going to those Northern Triangle countries that's obviously not Haiti."

Ruhle reminded viewers that on her trip to Guatemala to spearhead diplomatic outreach on the crisis, Harris told migrants rather pointedly, "do not come."

But "people aren't listening," Ruhle noted.

St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protestors could face suspension of law licenses

The St. Louis couple who was captured wielding firearms at Black Lives Matters protesters in front of their gated mansion last year is facing a new legal fight after Missouri's chief disciplinary counsel asked the state Supreme Court to suspend their law licenses.

Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia , both personal injury attorneys who were admitted to the Missouri bar in 1986, pleaded guilty in connection with the viral incident. Both were both pardoned by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in July.

Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to harassment and was given a $2,000 fine. Mark McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault for threatening a passersby with an AR-15 rifle and was fined $750. They did not lose their law licenses at the time.

Last week, Alan Pratzel, the state Supreme Court's chief disciplinary officer, filed a motion to have the law licenses for both Mark and Patricia McCloskey suspended, saying both crimes proved the couple showed "indifference to public safety" and "moral turpitude."

In court documents, he cited other Missouri cases in which lawyers were disciplined for crimes. He said their pardon has no impact on his request.

"In Missouri, a pardon obliterates a person's conviction, but the person's guilt remains," read court documents presented to the seven-member court.

Sean Hannity on Monday criticized the vacationing President Joe Biden as thousands of illegal immigrants continue amassing under the Acuna International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas – and as the administration seeks to enforce sweeping vaccine mandates on American citizens.

"Biden's border crisis is worse than ever: Seven months after it started and eight months after he lifted nearly all of President Trump's border protections," the host said on " Hannity." "He [Biden] said nothing [about the crisis] then went bike riding… Maybe, Joe, your time would be better spent getting abandoned Americans home and securing the border."

