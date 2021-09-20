Gabby Petito: Search warrant reveals rising tensions with Brian Laundrie and ‘odd’ final text message to mother

Police say they have exhausted all avenues searching a reserve near the home of Brian Laundrie, right, with Gabby Petito (YouTube)

Text messages sent by Gabby Petito to her mother in the days before her disappearance showed growing strain between her and Brian Laundrie, a police search warrant has revealed.

Ms Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt’s suspicions were further raised when she received a final “odd text” in which Ms Petito mentioned her grandfather by his first name “Stan” on 27 August, the warrant stated.

Ms Schmidt said the text was concerning because her daughter never called her grandfather by his first name.

“The mother was concerned something was wrong with her daughter,” the warrant said, and provided “probable cause” that a felony crime had been committed.

Police stated that they were attempting to locate "any and all" external storage devices, as well as emails, text messages and internet browsing history.

Florida police and FBI agents swarmed the Laundrie family home on Monday as they executed a search warrant.

Officers with battering rams and body armour arrived at the home in North Port around 9:45am and declared the site a “crime scene”.

Mr Laundrie’s parents Christopher and Roberta were removed from the property as the search went room to room hunting for clues as to Mr Laundrie’s location.

Human remains believed to belong to Ms Petito were discovered in a remote part of the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on Sunday.

