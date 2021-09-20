Gabby Petito: Sister of Brian Laundrie reveals postcards sent by 22-year-old during road trip

Gabby Petito during a police stop on 12 August (AP)

Postcards sent by missing YouTube personality Gabby Petito to her future sister-in-law and family have been revealed for the first time after FBI investigators located a body “consistent” with the 22-year-old.

The discovery of a body in rural Wyoming on Sunday followed an eight-day search for Ms Petito, who was reported missing by her family on 11 September.

She failed to return home to North Port, Florida, with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie on 1 September, who went missing last week after police named him as a person of interest in the case.

His sister, Cassie Laundrie, told ABC4 News last week that Ms Petito was like a “sister” to her, and on Monday shared postcards Ms Petito had sent to her young children, signing off with “love, Aunt Gabby” and “uncle Brian”, reported Good Morning America.

The postcards were sent throughout a two-month road trip that began in New York in July, and apparently finished in Wyoming, where Ms Petito was last seen.

According to his sister, Ms Petito’s postcards featured hand drawings of famous landmarks that she and Brian Laundrie, who allegedly went missing on Wednesday amid accusations of hiding information from investigators, had seen together.

It included what appeared to be a drawing from Arches National Park, of which Ms Petito wrote: “The rocks here are so cool!! Uncle Brian and I have seen many different rock-types”.

Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister, has shared exclusively with @GMA one of her last text messages with Gabby Petito as well as postcards she shared with her children along her trip. pic.twitter.com/9eXQVnNdA8 — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) September 20, 2021

She continued: “I knew there are different kinds of rocks, but I didn’t know that some are different formations, did you? The Rocks that are most popular in the park are called hoodoos, funny name right!”

In another postcard, Ms Petito appeared to have drawn a map of “Canyonland”, or Canyonlands National Park, and in another, described seeing “the fattest squirrel” in Colorado Springs.

On Monday, police in North Port served a search warrant on Mr Laundrie’s home, where he lives with his parents and Ms Petito, who is originally from Long Island, New York.

Her family say she last communicated with them on 27 August, almost two weeks after police in Moab, Utah, were called to reports of a domestic incident between the couple.

