Gabby Petito’s uncle blasts ‘disgusting’ rest in peace comments by Brian Laundrie family attorney

Gabby Petito’s family say they don’t want empathy from the Laundrie family (Facebook.com/FindGabby)

The uncle of Gabby Petito has lashed out at “disgusting” comments made by an attorney representing the family of her boyfriend Brian Laundrie.

Remains found on Sunday in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest were confirmed as Ms Petito’s on Tuesday.

A coroner ruled the 22-year-old’s death was a homicide, and is continuing to try to determine her cause of death.

After her body was identified by authorities on Tuesday, Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino told Fox: “May Gabby Rest in Peace.”

In response, Ms Petito’s uncle Steve Petito told Fox News his family “don’t require nor want your empathy”.

“As far as the law is concerned this law firm may be immune due to attorney/client privilege,” Mr Petito, the brother of Ms Petito’s father Joe, wrote on Instagram.

“But in the eyes of the public you are as guilty and complicit with this massive cover-up and stalling tactic.

“We don’t require nor want your empathy. By you trying to show compassion here at this moment is beyond disgusting.”

The Independent has approached Mr Bertolino for comment.

Mr Petito said no further comment would be made until Ms Petito had been brought home to New York from Wyoming.

Mr Laundrie left his family home in Florida the day before he was named a “person of interest”. Authorities are conducting a nationwide hunt for hi, and appealing for help from the public.