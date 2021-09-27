Gabby Petito: Utah officers were told man was seen hitting woman before couple was pulled over, dispatch records show

Gabby Petito (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Police officers in Utah were told that a 911 caller who reported an argument between Gabby Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie had seen a man hitting a woman, dispatch records show.

According to the records, the person who reported the incident “states a seeing male hit a female, domestic,” the dispatcher said shortly before thc ouple was pulled over by the police.

“He got into a white Ford Transit van, has a black ladder on the back, Florida plate.”

After the couple was pulled over by police, body cam footage shows Ms Petito saying that she had hit Mr Laundrie, with police appearing not to view the incident as a mental health crisis rather than domestic violence.