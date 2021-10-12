Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for 3 to 4 weeks before it was found, coroner says

Gabby Petito in an undated photo Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

A Wyoming coroner said Gabby Petito's body was out in the "wilderness" for three to four weeks.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said there will not be an exact date of death on the death certificate.

Petito's remains were found on September 19. Her death was ruled a homicide late last month.

Gabby Petito's body was outside in the 'wilderness' for three to four weeks before it was discovered, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday.

An autopsy report found that Petito, a 22-year-old travel vlogger who was reported missing last month, died of strangulation, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue told reporters via a Zoom press conference.

"Our initial determination was the body was in the wilderness for 3 to 4 weeks," Blue said.

Petito's remains were found on September 19, making the likely time of death between August 22 to August 29, three to four weeks before when her body was found. Blue said there "will not be an exact date of death on the death certificate." Her death was ruled a homicide late last month.

She had been traveling in a converted van with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and was reported missing by her family on September 11. Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito on September 1.

He has been named a person of interest in the case, but he was reported missing by his family in mid-September. He remains missing.

Steve Bertolino, an attorney representing Laundrie and his family, called Petito's death "at such a young age" a tragedy."

"While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito's demise," he told Insider in a statement. "At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him."

On September 23, a Wyoming court issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie related to the Petito case. Laundrie is accused of unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card for purchases valued at $1,000 or more from August 30 through September 1, according to a grand-jury indictment.

Though the filing does not identify the owner of the debit card that Laundrie is accused of using, documents obtained by Insider from the Suffolk County Police Department showed that Petito banked with Capital One.

According to documents released by the FBI, a grand-jury issued an indictment for violation of the "Use of Unauthorized Access Devices" related to Laundrie's activities after the death of Petito. The indictment said Laundrie used the debit card sometime between August 30 to September 1, and the FBI said the warrant was pursuant to Laundrie's activities after Petito's death, which suggests Petito died before August 30.

