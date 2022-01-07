After Gabby Petito's death, her father is helping domestic violence victims in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Joe Petito may have assumed moving from New York to Vero Beach last June would have been the most transformative event for him in 2021.

Instead, a nightmare followed within months.

The country joined Petito in the search and the worry for his 22-year-old daughter, Gabby Petito, who went missing in late August during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend. A few weeks later, her remains were found in Teton County, Wyoming, with a coroner ruling her death a homicide by strangulation. Her boyfriend was found dead in North Port in late October, with the State Medical Examiner's Office calling it a suicide.

Enduring just a few months of grief, Gabby Petito's parents are channeling their energy into helping others. Through the Gabby Petito Foundation, a $15,000 donation was made to help build a SafeSpace domestic violence shelter in Indian River County. Gabby's mother, Nicole Schmidt, is a co-founder for the foundation.

The shelter is a 19-bed facility to give the Treasure Coast-wide agency its second shelter. Last year, the Stuart shelter accommodated victims for more than 2,200 nights. Both locations are kept confidential for the safety of the people who stay there, officials said.

"Our facility in Stuart is 42 miles away from Vero Beach," said Teresa Albizu, SafeSpace CEO. "It's very hard to be uprooted from your community, We needed to bring a safe house here."

Joe Petito is concerned that one in three women across the country and one in five men have been victims of domestic violence. He's hoping educational programs and awareness initiatives will reduce those numbers.

But as Petito toiled in the weeks where his daughter was missing, he needed help, too. He credits his new neighbors, local law enforcement and management for his job at Home Depot for allowing him to focus on his daughter.

"The Sheriff's Office, the police, they each reached out," he said. "I had a lot of questions at the time."

Home Depot, which set up the transfer from his job in New York to Indian River County in June, allowed him to take 12 weeks off once the news about Gabby's disappearance spread.

"They're a great company," he said. "They told me you're taking the time off, do what you need to do."

Petito and his wife, Tara Petito, have had a few looks at the new shelter as it nears completion. The grand opening is set for Jan. 31.

