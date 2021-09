The Daily Beast

John Martin/Public DomainIf the hand of God were to reach out and smite people, then it might look a lot like a meteor. Or at least if a meteor was to smite the earth, then people might think that it was the hand of God. This is the argument of a paper published this week in the prestigious science journal Nature. Studying the effects of a meteor that devastated part of Jordan valley some 3,600 years ago, the authors suggest that it was this cosmic event that gave rise to the Sodom and Gomorrah