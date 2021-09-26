Gabby Petito's funeral taking place today as 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' joins search for her fiance

Funeral services were being held Sunday in New York for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old blogger whose murder while on a cross-country adventure fueled intense interest across the nation and spurred a manhunt for her missing fiance and now wanted man.

The services were taking place in Holbrook, near the Bayport-Blue Point community where Petito grew up and became the high school sweetheart of Brian Laundrie before the couple moved to Florida.

Laundrie was last seen 12 days ago when he told his parents he was going hiking in the Carlton Reserve, a sprawling wilderness area and wetland near his home in North Port. Authorities have been searching the reserve area for more than a week and were back this weekend.

TV personality Duane Lee Chapman, “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” joined the search in recent days and promised to nab Laundrie before his 24th birthday on Nov. 18. Chapman was seen Saturday banging on the door to the home Petito and Laundrie shared with Laundrie's parents.

"The reason I went to Mr. (Christopher) Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’"

'Missing White Woman Syndrome': Indigenous people left to wonder how to 'qualify' for same attention as Gabby Petito

Chapman told The New York Post he’s not convinced that Laundrie is in the 25,000-acre reserve. He said he's already received hundreds of tips on his own hotline indicating Laundrie was on the Appalachian trail, where he had camped for months at a time in the past.

"That's what he does, he's a wilderness guy," Chapman told the Post.

Laundrie, 23, left from Long Island with Petito in July on a months-long journey bound for Oregon. Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1. Petito's body was found near a campground in Wyoming a week ago.

Laundrie refused to talk to law enforcement during the search for Petito, and he disappeared before her body was found. An indictment released Thursday by the U.S. District of Wyoming accused Laundrie of unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card and several accounts involving more than $1,000.

Story continues

The indictment also charges Laundrie with unauthorized access of a device and says he used the bank accounts without permission from about Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

Gabby Petito's funeral set for Sunday: Brian Laundrie manhunt to continue in Florida wetlands

People arrive for a funeral home viewing for Gabby Petito in Holbrook, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' joins search for Gabby Petito's fiance