Gabby Petito's manner of death was homicide, coroner determines

The Teton County coroner has confirmed that remains found at a Wyoming campground are in fact those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito and the manner of death is homicide, the FBI announced Tuesday.

The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results, the FBI Denver Division said in a statement.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

The remains were found Sunday at a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Petito, who was on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, was last known to have been in Grand Teton National Park late last month, when she stopped communicating with her family.

Laundrie, 23, who is named a person of interest in the investigation, at first would not cooperate with police, and then disappeared. His family told investigators he had gone hiking in Carlton Reserve last Tuesday and never returned.

The FBI on Monday searched the Florida home where Laundrie and Petito were living with his parents.

The agency said it was "executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation," and later tweeted that it was concluded. No further details were released.

Petito and Laundrie began their tour of national parks in July, documenting their journey on YouTube and Instagram using the hashtag #VanLife. Laundrie returned home to North Port, south of Tampa, in the couple's van Sept. 1 — 10 days before Petito's family reported her missing, police have said.

Story continues

Petito’s mom, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter at the end of August. Petito's last text read: "No service in Yosemite." It is unclear whether Petito sent that text message.

Related: Police say Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in her disappearance and has been uncooperative in the investigation.

On Monday, the Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah released 911 audio from a witness who said he saw a man slap a woman, and then saw a white Ford Transit van bearing a Florida license plate drive away.

The 911 call led Moab police to stop the van Aug. 12.

The witness told the dispatcher that he’d like to report a “domestic dispute.”

“We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl,” the witness said. “... And then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk, he proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car, and then drove off.”

Moab police said they responded to a "domestic problem" between Petito and Laundrie that afternoon. No charges were filed.

The alleged dispute happened as Petito and Laundrie were driving toward Arches National Park, about a month before Petito was reported missing by her family.

The report indicated officers on scene had viewed Petito as the aggressor.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.