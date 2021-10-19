Gabby Petito's parents traveled to Wyoming to collect her remains, around 2 months after she died by strangulation

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby Petito's mother, and her husband Jim, Petito's step-father, at a September 28 news conference in New York. Ted Schaffrey/AP Photo

Gabby Petito's family collected her remains from a Wyoming mortuary Saturday, per multiple reports.

It was some two months after the 22-year-old vlogger died by strangulation on a joint road trip.

Her remains are due to be buried in Long Island. Police are seeking her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito's parents picked up her remains from a Wyoming mortuary at the weekend, around two months after the 22-year-old was killed, according to multiple reports.

Her mother, Nichole Schmidt looked stricken and father Joe Petito clutched a small white box close to his chest as he left Valley Mortuary in Jackson, Wyoming, DailyMail.com reported.

Gabby Petito died by strangulation some time between August 22 and 29, according to Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

Officials had held her body for examination until the announcement of autopsy results on October 12. On Saturday, funeral Director Tyson Clemons confirmed to CNN that her remains had been picked up.

Her remains are due to be buried in Long Island, New York, DailyMail.com reported. A public funeral service was already held there on September 26, ABC News reported.

Her parents' journey came around five weeks after Petito was first reported missing after a joint road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

Laundrie, who returned to their Florida home alone on September 1, became a person of interest in the missing person case and has since disappeared himself. He is still missing as of Tuesday.

A warrant is out for his arrest for bank card misuse after it emerged he had used Petito's card to spend $1,000 in the days around her death. Police have not named a suspect in her killing.

In an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" on Sunday, stepfather Jim Schmidt accused Laundrie of "hiding" rather than being missing.

The family also appear to have visited the area where Petito's body was found on their journey to pick up her remains.

On Friday, Joe Petito posted a view from what appeared to be Jenny Lake, in Grand Teton National Park.

Story continues

"I now know why you came here," he wrote. "#gabbypetito has a beautiful view from now on. Love you, and miss you."

Stepmother Tara Petito also shared an image from Jenny Lake on October 16, saying she and Nicole Schmidt were "taking in the beauty of it all."

The family has also began fundraising for a foundation in Petito's name, that aims to help families searching for missing children.

The Gabby Petito Foundation's website also said that the family announced two high-school scholarships in her name on Saturday.

Read the original article on Insider