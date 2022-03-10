Gabby Petito's remains identified; coroner initially rules death a homicide

NORTH PORT — A coroner confirmed the human remains found Sunday in Wyoming are those of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, according to the Denver FBI. The coroner has initially ruled the manner of Petito's death a homicide, though the cause of death is pending final autopsy results, authorities said.

The Denver FBI released the new developments in the case Tuesday afternoon. Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed Petito's identity.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, FBI investigators, the National Park Service, the U.S. Forest Service, Teton County Sheriff's Office and other agencies searched for evidence in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest, the FBI said.

A search was ongoing locally as well, as the North Port Police Department, along with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, scoured Carlton Reserve for Petito's missing fiancé Brian Laundrie.

“The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito's death is held accountable for their actions,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in this case. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

Law enforcement searched the 25,000-acre swampy Carlton Reserve in southern Sarasota County with drones, police dogs, ATVs and helicopters, trekking through terrain flooded with waist-deep waters infested with snakes and alligators. Acting on tips, authorities also searched woods and farms in the Panhandle more than 500 miles from North Port.

By 7 p.m., the search efforts concluded, and no sign of Laundrie had been found.

“The terrain is very difficult, essentially 75% of it is underwater,” said North Port Police Department Commander Joe Fussell, who is leading the search. “And other areas that are dry, we’re trying to clear. We’re expecting to get wet by the end of the day, and check the entire area for Brian Laundrie.”

The manhunt comes after North Port police announced one day earlier the agency was calling off the search at Carlton Reserve, where authorities believe Laundrie went for a hike and never returned.

“We have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement Monday.

Laundrie's parents told authorities Friday that they hadn't seen him since Sept. 14. They told officials they found his car at Carlton Reserve and drove it back to their home. Taylor did not elaborate on a definitive timeframe.

Search for Brian Laundrie will resume Tuesday in the Carlton Reserve, Venice side. We join the FBI in asking for continued public assistance by sharing any information through the tip lines 1-800-CALL FBI or https://t.co/vlIagGIoHc — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 21, 2021

North Port police officials have said all media interviews regarding the case are on hold until further notice. The FBI declined to comment, referring the public to the agency's Twitter account for updates.

After a long search throughout the weekend, Taylor said in a press release that law enforcement on Tuesday would comb the woods from the Venice side of the reserve along with adjoining lands. With heavy rain the past two days, police noted conditions are tough to maneuver.

“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times,” Taylor said in the release. “It is currently waist-deep in water in many areas. This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”

After reports on social media of a man matching Laundrie's description in the Florida Panhandle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office did an “extensive search” Tuesday of the area and nearby farmlands, also using a drone. No one — and nothing — of note was found.

FBI searched Brian Laundrie's Florida home, talked to family

The search was canceled at the reserve Monday while the FBI executed a search warrant on the Laundrie family's home in North Port. Authorities seized computer and storage devices, as well as any digital documents relating to passwords and data security. Files that show emails, text messages and all browsing history also were included.

Agents removed a number of items from the home and towed a Ford Mustang convertible as part of the investigation. The FBI field office in Tampa then tweeted at 6:21 p.m. Monday that the search was finished, but the investigation is ongoing.

Shortly after the FBI left the Laundrie's home Monday, law enforcement officials also visited his sister, Cassie Laundrie, in Lakewood Ranch.

Video from Fox News shows two men talking with Cassie Laundrie outside, then moving the conversation into her home.

Laundrie's lawyer planned a press conference Tuesday, but he canceled after speaking with the FBI. Petito's family attorney released a statement thanking the press for “giving the Petito and Schmidt family time to grieve,” adding that the family would be releasing more information “when Gabby is home.”

Authorities await final autopsy results

Police and FBI agents searching a national park in Wyoming found a body “consistent” with Petito on Sunday. Confirmation that Petito was positively identified came Tuesday afternoon in a statement from the Denver FBI.

Authorities describe Laundrie as a white male, five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and trimmed facial hair.

He is a “person of interest” in Petito's case. Authorities believe Laundrie drove Petito's van back to North Port from their cross-country road trip on Sept. 1 — 10 days before family reported her missing.

Meanwhile, when a 14-year-old girl went missing last year in North Port, Brian Laundrie's mother, Roberta Laundrie, took to the North Port Police Facebook page.

“Thank goodness she is found!” she posted. “It's a terrible world out there for a young girl.”

