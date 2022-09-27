Gabby Windey on Having Her ‘Bachelorette’ Fiancé in the Ballroom for ‘Dancing With the Stars’: It Was ‘Amazing’

After performing on week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars,” “The Bachelorette” star Gabby Windey talks about making it to the top of the leaderboard with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Plus, what was it like having her fiancé Erich Schwer in the audience? And, how did she feel about Teresa Giudice going home? Then, Chmerkovskiy talks about Carrie Ann Inaba comparing his partnership with Windey to the one he had with Rumer Willis.