Gabe Gore to deliver commencement address as MSU

The Pixel 8 Pro will now become the first Android smartphone to be powered by Google's next-generation AI model, Gemini, starting today, the company announced. Gemini Nano, a version of the model designed for running on-device, as on smartphones, will now leverage Google's Tensor G3 to deliver two Pixel 8 Pro features, Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. Because the AI runs on-device, it will help keep sensitive data from leaving the phone as well as allow for the use of the features even if you're without a network connection.