Gabe's AM Forecast December 20, 2023

Snowflake is buying Samooha, a startup developing a "cross-cloud" data collaboration suite, the companies announced this morning -- adding to the list of big tech acquisitions leading up to the holiday season. With the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month subject to customary closing conditions, Snowflake gains an established "data clean room" platform that lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying data stack. All 19 Samooha employees including CEO Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan and co-founder Abhishek Bhowmick will be joining Snowflake in some capacity.