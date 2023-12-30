Gabe's AM Forecast December 30, 2023
A cold front moves in tonight, bringing clouds, a few flurries, and cooler weather heading into the new year.
Strategists see limited upside for stocks next year, thanks to the market's massive rally over the last few months.
A primary factor contributing to the fentanyl epidemic in the United States may be the smuggling of the drug through legal trade flows, according to a report by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).
It's time for the Orange Bowl game. Here's how to watch Florida and Georgia face off tonight.
Smooth out lumps and bumps and prep for parties: 'My friends thought I did a tummy tuck when I wore this under my dress.'
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, has started focusing on transitioning to alternative fuels to curb pollution after expanding its consumer and vehicle bases and adding local manufacturing facilities over the past two decades. On this journey, 2024 will be a crucial year, as the country — the third-largest automotive market — faces challenges to offer accessible growth capital to late-stage startups while trying to lure Tesla and other foreign EV manufacturers to enter its domestic market. In 2023, India, the world's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, sold almost 24 million vehicles, including commercial and personal four-, three- and two-wheelers, according to the latest data on the government's Vahan portal.
Thanks to luxurious memory foam, sitting for long periods won't bruise your backside.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
These sandals make great house shoes during the colder months, since they can be worn indoors and out.
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
Queen Naija talks new music, relationships and dealing with trolls on X
'Super-fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs,' said an impressed reviewer of the bestseller.
Also on mega markdown: a viral carpet cleaner for nearly 40% off, an unbeatably cozy electric blanket marked down by half, and so, so much more.
These health tips can help you manage your weight and improve brain function.
A few years ago, robotaxis were the darlings of venture capitalists in China. With pockets overflowing, they spent generously on building self-driving vehicle fleets. Unlike some of their American counterparts that are buoyed by moneyed patrons, namely, Alphabet's Waymo and General Motors' Cruise, China's robotaxi upstarts, including the autonomous vehicle arm under internet giant Baidu, find themselves eagerly seeking alternative revenue streams.
The long-rumored automatic GR Yaris is coming soon, and we may eventually see the GR Corolla get a similar treatment.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
LG will officially unveil its latest 4K projector at CES 2024 in early January. The CineBeam Qube is built for portability, with a built-in handle and a weight of just 3 pounds.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Autoblog road test editor shares his most memorable drives and stories of 2023.
Keep your patio or porch a lot warmer this season and reclaim the simple joys of sitting outside, even if it's snowy.