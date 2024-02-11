Gabe's AM Forecast February 11, 2024
Sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s wrap up the weekend and stick around to start the work week.
Hey, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the last few days in tech. This week, social network Bluesky opened for anyone to join -- which feels appropriate here in NYC, given the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures we've been enjoying. For those more inclined to while away the days indoors -- and contemplating a Vision Pro purchase -- Brian published his review.
This week's Morning After: ↩️📱↪️, 🍎🥽, 🎙️👨🏼🦲.
One of the great catches in playoff history was among the 49ers' turning points.
What we learned about brain health, running and more this week.
Ford reported strong earnings and an upbeat 2024 profit outlook earlier this week. But it's the details of its new EV strategy shift that have investors most excited.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
On a typically sunny day in Los Angeles last June, Henrik Fisker choked up as he handed over his company's first all-electric SUVs in the United States. Fisker, donning a graphic tee depicting the electric Ocean SUV, hugged and posed for photos with the company's first customers -- at one point even signing one of the vehicles. What happened next was a harbinger for Fisker and what his eponymous company continues to grapple with: Shortly after Fisker board member Wendy Greuel took delivery, her Ocean SUV lost power on a public road, according to two employees familiar with the matter.
Embiid's knee will be reevaluated next month.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells Yahoo Entertainment it's "amazing" that Taylor Swift has brought new fans to the NFL, "especially younger girls are now more into football."
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
Do adults need milk? Is it OK if they still drink it? Experts break down why there's debate.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.