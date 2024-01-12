Gabe's Midday Blizzard Update January 12, 2024

TechCrunch

California's Civil Rights Department reached a settlement with Activision Blizzard late last week, two years after the state regulator brought a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, pay inequities and a culture of sexual harassment at the video game company. Activision Blizzard, which publishes hit games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, agreed to pay $54 million and committed to implementing measures to ensure fair pay and equitable promotions. While the settlement's details are ironed out, it is still subject to court approval.