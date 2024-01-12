Gabe's Midday Blizzard Update January 12, 2024
A Blizzard Warning remains in effect through Friday and into Saturday morning.
Behind the storm, an arctic blast from the polar vortex will send temperatures plunging to potentially record lows for much of the country.
California's Civil Rights Department reached a settlement with Activision Blizzard late last week, two years after the state regulator brought a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination, pay inequities and a culture of sexual harassment at the video game company. Activision Blizzard, which publishes hit games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, agreed to pay $54 million and committed to implementing measures to ensure fair pay and equitable promotions. While the settlement's details are ironed out, it is still subject to court approval.
Bobby Kotick will officially step down as CEO of Activision Blizzard on December 29, 2023.
California's Civil Rights Department (CRD) has announced that it has reached a settlement agreement with Activision Blizzard for a case it filed in 2021, accusing the company of systemic gender discrimination and fostering a culture that encouraged rampant misogyny and sexual harassment.
BlackRock's purchase of Global Infrastructure Partners hinges on a belief in the importance of infrastructure as a key asset for investors in the coming years
The SEC’s blessing brought industry standardization to digital asset investing, but crypto remains a risky bet.
The plan forgave debts for those who borrowed $12,000 or less and have been in repayment for 10 years.
Snap up a megapopular space heater for $27, snow boots for 60% off, a cozy blanket for $10 and more.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.
The biggest news stories this morning: The gadgets from CES 2024 that you can buy right now, ‘Teach’ your dog to ‘play’ this ‘piano’, What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024.
Alaska Airlines announced Wednesday it has decided to cancel all flights on 737 Max 9 airplanes through Saturday.
The weather will be a big storyline for Saturday night's game.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
The injury will take Bedard out of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
Hopes for gains rest on the coming CPI inflation report and what it means for interest-rate cuts.
More than 243,000 fans of this beauty bargain can't be wrong.
PhotoRoom -- a startup out of Paris, France -- has built a popular AI-based image editing app and API targeting e-commerce vendors, media specialists, and others. In a market where AI is hot, but funding overall remains very constrained (and some big-name VCs, such as Coatue, are actually now retreating), PhotoRoom has been turning heads -- and getting people to open checkbooks, it seems. One source said that Balderton, which led the startup's previous round, is leading this round, too.