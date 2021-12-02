Gableman seeks to jail two mayors if they don't sit for interviews as part of his partisan election review

MADISON — An attorney for Assembly Republicans is seeking to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay if they don't sit for depositions soon — even though the two say he never gave them a final date for when they were supposed to meet with him.

The filing this week by attorney Michael Gableman intensifies his fight with election officials and leaders of some of Wisconsin's largest cities.

Gableman this week sought court orders requiring Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to answer his questions or be jailed if they decline to do so.

In his filings, he contended the pair had defied his request that they meet with him on Nov. 15. The two have disputed they were required to meet with him then.

On Nov. 2, Madison City Attorney Michael Haas sent Gableman a letter telling him he understood from past discussions with Gableman's team that no one from Madison was required to testify "unless we are provided with a more specific scope of inquiry and reach an agreement on other details such as the format and length of any deposition."

Haas said Gableman never responded to that letter or otherwise indicated he expected Rhodes-Conway to meet with him on Nov. 15.

Similarly, Genrich in a statement this week said Green Bay's attorneys never got a "substantive response" from Gableman after asking him a month ago what he next wanted from Green Bay officials.

Rhodes-Conway has repeatedly said she would happily discuss how the 2020 election was conducted but believes her testimony should be given publicly, not behind closed doors as Gableman has insisted. This week she said Gableman's work amounted to a "temper tantrum by people who are upset with some of the results."

Gableman's filings complicate an already messy legal dispute over how he will conduct his review of the election.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul sued Gableman in Dane County Circuit Court in October to block subpoenas issued to the state Elections Commission. Gableman has argued in court filings that Kaul and the commission don't have the authority to sue him.

Gableman filed his actions in Waukesha County, where his office is located.

A hearing in the case against the mayors is scheduled for Dec. 22. A hearing in the Dane County case is to be held the next day.

Gableman filed his lawsuits on Monday and announced he had done so Wednesday during an appearance before the Assembly Elections Committee.

His lawsuits don't show up in the state's online database of court cases. Copies of them were obtained by PBS Wisconsin and posted online on Thursday.

Gableman hopes to interview the mayors about grants their cities received from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help them run their elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center gave grants to more than 200 Wisconsin communities, but the vast majority of the funding — $8.8 million — went to the five largest cities: Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. The center's funding came from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

Courts have found the grants were legally allowed. Republicans have contended they were unfair because so much of the money went to cities with large populations of Democrats.

Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, or 0.6 percentage points. Recounts and court rulings upheld his victory and a recent legislative audit provided no evidence that would suggest the results were wrong.

Assembly Republicans say more review is warranted and have given Gableman a taxpayer-funded budget of $676,000.

Gableman is a former state Supreme Court justice who claimed without evidence last year that the election was stolen. He has surrounded himself with former Trump officials and election conspiracy theorists as he has conducted his review of the election.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

