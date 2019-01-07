Gabon soldiers arrested after announcing coup 'to restore democracy' as president languishes

Gabon soldiers on state radio called on the people to

A group of soldiers sought to take power in Gabon on Monday while the country's ailing president was abroad, but the government declared the bid had failed and the rebels had been arrested.

Soldiers burst into state radio offices at dawn and called on the public to "rise up" after Ali Bongo, the president, suffered a stroke last year while out of the country.

Shots were heard around state broadcasting headquarters in Libreville, capital of the oil-rich West African nation, at about the same time as the message was read at 6:30am.

But within a few hours, government spokesman Guy-Bertrand Mapangou told AFP: "Calm has returned, the situation is under control."

Of the five who entered the radio station, "four have been arrested and one is on the run," according to Mr Mapangou.

Security forces have been deployed in the capital and will remain there over the coming days in order to maintain order, he said.

The elite Republican Guard was deployed around the building and armoured vehicles blocked access to the area, an AFP correspondent saw.

Mr Mapangou added that the gunfire earlier was to control a crowd.

Gabon has been plunged into uncertainty as Ali Bongo has remained abroad since having a stroke in October Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images More

The dramatic developments came as Mr Bongo is living at a private residence in the Moroccan capital Rabat after suffering a stroke. He made a televised speech on New Year's Eve but has not been in the country since October.

A message was read on state radio by a person who identified himself as Lieutenant Ondo Obiang Kelly, the deputy commander of the Republican Guard and head of a previously unknown group, the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Gabonese Defence and Security Forces.

He announced a "national restoration council" would be formed "to guarantee a democratic transition for the Gabonese people".

The movement "calls on all young people from forces for the defence and security and Gabonese young people to join us," the officer said.

Three soldiers wearing the green beret of the Republican Guard, two of them carrying assault rifles, were visible on a video of the speech circulating on social media and authenticated by AFP.

"We cannot abandon our homeland," the officer said.

"The eagerly awaited day has arrived when the army has decided to put itself on the side of the people in order to save Gabon from chaos.

"If you are eating, stop; if you are having a drink, stop; if you are sleeping, wake up. Wake up your neighbours... rise up as one and take control of the street," he said.