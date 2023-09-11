Gabon’s Junta Plans Two-Year Transition Back to Civilian Rule

(Bloomberg) -- Gabon’s military government plans hold free elections in two years, newly appointed Prime Minister Raymond Ndong Sima said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The transition period of 24 months is “a reasonable objective,” Sima said in an interview with Agence France-Presse on Sunday.

The head of the Republican Guard, Brice Oligui Nguema, seized power in the Central African nation on Aug. 30. The junta has pledged to put a proposed new constitution to a referendum, and introduce a new electoral code.

The military authority on Saturday appointed a new cabinet, including Mays Mouissi as the country’s economy minister.

Read More: Gabon Junta Names Mouissi Economy Minister in New Government

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.