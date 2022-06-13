Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias Is Selling HIs 2015 Camaro Trans Am Bandit

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The comedian is looking to bring joy to a new owner with his Trans Am Depot Camaro.

Pontiac was once a great manufacturer within the American automotive industry before its collapse in 2009. This incredible automaker was the creator of models like the GTO and Firebird, which have become cultural icons. Especially in the automotive enthusiast world, the Pontiac brand is considered a long-lost legend. So it makes sense that a few years ago, someone took it upon themself to recreate one of the brand's most memorable vehicles. Trans Am Depot is now a significant innovator in the car lover community, so you should consider this excellent pony car for your next automotive purchase.

Owned originally by comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias', this 2015 Chevrolet Camaro is number 20 of just 77 Trans Am Bandit editions made by Trans AM Depot. Along with some performance upgrades, you also get a Trans Am style grille and taillights, which pay homage to the '77 model. All of this adds up to a pretty good-looking vehicle that resembles the original Bandit Trans Am very well. Even the hood, which typically features a cowl on the Camaro, was swapped out for a shaker hood. That glorious exterior is also accompanied by an equally gorgeous interior with a set of Firebird wings on the door panels.

Under the hood is a massive 6.2-liter V8 engine which features some modifications from Trans Am Depot to produce some gigantic power figures. These figures range from a low of 550 horsepower to a maximum of around 840; either way, this car is wickedly fast. All that power is then sent through a six-speed manual transmission which will indeed have you shaking in your seat at the raw power and performance. Overall, this is a fantastic car; whether you're looking at its performance, style, or name recognition, you should seriously consider it for your next automotive adventure.

