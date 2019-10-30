Gabriel India Limited's (NSE:GABRIEL) Earnings Dropped -10%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry?

Understanding Gabriel India Limited's (NSEI:GABRIEL) performance as a company requires examining more than earnings from one point in time. Today I will take you through a basic sense check to gain perspective on how Gabriel India is doing by evaluating its latest earnings with its longer term trend as well as its industry peers' performance over the same period.

How Did GABRIEL's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

GABRIEL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹904m has declined by -10% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 13%, indicating the rate at which GABRIEL is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NSEI:GABRIEL Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

In terms of returns from investment, Gabriel India has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 9.1% exceeds the IN Auto Components industry of 7.6%, indicating Gabriel India has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Gabriel India’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 25% to 20%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. You should continue to research Gabriel India to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

