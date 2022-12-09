Gabriel Morley declines library CEO job offer after community opposition

Gabriel Morley has declined the job offer to lead the Indianapolis Public Library as CEO, library spokesperson Joe Backe said.

Morley, who was the New Orleans public library director until November 2021, was offered the role Thursday night by the board of trustees.

This comes after community opposition to his candidacy and the board's decision to choose him over Nichelle Hayes, a longtime library worker who has served as the interim CEO for the past eight months.

"Though it was an honor to be chosen by a majority of the board, it is clear that this is not the right fit for me at this time," Morley said in a media release. "I am disheartened by the way we have come to this point and decision. I wish IndyPL well in its future endeavors."

Hayes told IndyStar that she was told by the board her status has not changed, meaning she has not been offered the CEO position. When asked if she plans to leave the library system, she said she is still processing everything and deciding what her next steps are.

The library said that interim Chief Public Services Officer Gregory Hill will serve as acting CEO moving forward and a permanent CEO search will resume in the near future.

"Board members who voted for Dr. Morley understand his decision to decline our offer," said Library board president Jose Salinas in a media release.

In the week leading up to the board's vote last night, community members and library workers rallied around a union-led effort that saw 630 people sign onto a petition asking for Hayes to be appointed CEO and opposing Morley's candidacy. The petition stated that Hayes was more qualified and invested in Indianapolis.

A lead organizer for the petition, DePauw University education professor Derek Ford, said this is a resounding victory for the community.

“It’s clear Morley listened to what the community was saying, and he was not welcome here,” Ford told IndyStar.

Community activist Marshawn Wolley also penned an open letter to Morley this morning that garnered dozens of likes and shares, asking him to decline the offer.

"The board made a decision; however, the community made a different decision," the letter stated.

“To be frank, I think Black people are tired of qualified Black people being overlooked in leadership positions in this city," Wolley told IndyStar after Morley declined the offer. "It happens too often, it is unacceptable, and the community is not in a place where they’re just going to accept it anymore.”

Salinas defended the decision to offer Morley the job in the media release.

"To those saying that the board did not represent the staff or community," Salinas said in the release, "please understand that we received feedback and input from our 15-person search committee that included members from inside the Library and from the community, Library leadership, Library staff, patrons, and other inputs that led us to this decision. Dr. Morley earned this offer on his own merit, through his qualifications, and decades of experience. With this news the Library Board will consider how to move forward with another search."

The mood among workers at the Central Library branch was elated and relieved when they found out Morley had declined the offer, union president Michael Torres told IndyStar.

“People are just high-fiving everyone right now,” he said. “But now we have this fight where we have to fight to make sure Nichelle gets in because she deserves it.

“It’s a wakeup call for this board that needs to start paying attention to what the staff and community are saying and stop ignoring them.”

The plan now, the organizers said, is to call for the board to appoint Hayes as CEO, hold the board accountable for the decision they made to appoint Morley, and to address what they said are ingrained issues in the board of trustees.

