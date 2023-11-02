Gabrielle Hanson Claims She Lost Tennessee Mayoral Race Due To Election Fraud

The defeated candidate in Franklin, Tennessee’s mayoral election last month claims her loss was a result of election fraud.

Gabrielle Hanson, who has not made any posts on her social media accounts after her resounding loss to incumbent Ken Moore, broke her silence with an appearance on the “Arizona Today” podcast released Sunday.

“Outside of Donald Trump , I don’t think there’s anybody that’s run for office that’s been as persecuted as I was,” Hanson claimed.

But last month’s election result wasn’t close. Moore got 12,822 votes as opposed to Hanson’s 3,322 total vote tally.

Yet, Hanson appears not to be prepared to accept defeat. In Sunday’s podcast, she claimed her campaign encountered several voting irregularities even though she didn’t offer proof to support her assertions.

Hanson also claimed that some voters had trouble casting their ballots for her.

She added that one of the poll watchers, Joshua Patrick, for the Oct. 24 election didn’t live in Franklin and works for Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a progressive Democrat, calling that a “red flag.”

Patrick “is a self-admitted antifa member because he showed up at one of my meet-and-greets and told constituents he was anti-fascist,” Hanson said. “We knew he was Antifa from a group that we were working with to identify Antifa members in the community.”

Hanson’s candidacy wasn’t without controversy. During the campaign, she conceded that she had been arrested and pleaded no contest to one charge for promoting prostitution in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, she was also widely criticized for appearing at a candidate forum with members of the Tennessee Active Club, an extremist group supporting white supremacy.

Among the men who told NewsChannel 5 Investigates they were there to protect Hanson was Brad Lewis, who had previously described himself as “an actual literal Nazi.”

But despite the uproar, Hanson failed to disavow the group.

She said at the time, “I’m not going to denounce anybody their right to be whatever it is that they want to be — whether I agree with what they do in their personal life or not.”

