Gabrielle Union, Anna Faris, And 10 Other Celebrities Who Revealed Very Personal And Surprising Details About Their Exes In Their Memoirs

Reuters

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc have raised concerns with Amazon.com Inc after learning that sexually explicit photographs could be accessed by children on the popular Kindle app and called on Amazon to strengthen its content moderation. The companies said their concerns were around policy violations but did not provide more details of how their rules were broken or about their warnings to Amazon. Reuters learned of the issue when two families told Reuters their pre-teen sons downloaded the explicit material via Amazon's Kindle Unlimited e-book subscription service and viewed the full-color photographs on the Kindle iPhone app.