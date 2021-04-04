Gabrielle Union’s kids say they wish she’d quit: ‘dad’s rich’

Jamal A. Hansberry
·3 min read
Gabrielle Union recently began schooling her children on the importance of maintaining autonomy in marriage

Actress, producer and activist Gabrielle Union and her retired NBA baller husband Dwyane Wade have found themselves moderating a modern conversation about family and finances with their children, according to PageSix.

In an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow on The goop Podcast, Union said that kids Zaya, 13, Zaire, 19 and nephew Dahveon Morris, 19, “had gotten into this stage as pre-teens where they just wanted us to be like other families,” according to PageSix.

Nickelodeon Kids&#39; Choice Sports 2019 - Red Carpet
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work,” the 48-year-old starlet said. “I should just be at home like the other moms of their friends because ‘dad is rich and you should just stay home and we should be a normal family like everyone else.’”

Read More: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ season 2 to premiere in April; Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union to guest star

“They just wanted to be normal, whatever that is. By the time we got married, it was just I think relief for them, which isn’t always an emotion you associate with kids in this situation. And they were like, ‘We’re a normal family! Wait. You’re leaving. And dad’s still rich. What’s happening here?’” Union said.

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and family (Getty Images)

Breaking down the complexities for the children of her blended family, Union said to her family: “Sometimes, women want to work and have a career and just do other things and this is what makes me who I am.”

Union further clarified by letting them know that her dedication to work doesn’t detract for the love she has for her family. “It doesn’t mean I love you any less or I don’t want the job or I don’t love being your stepmother. I will do my best to be here for all of the things that you want me to be here [for] while at the same time, making sure that space for mom or dad is there. It is the golden seat of honor, always.”

Read More: Dwyane Wade thanks Boosie, critics for ‘hating’ on parenting: ‘We’re starting conversations’

Star of community classics like The Brothers, Deliver Us from Eva, Think Like a Man, and of course, BET’s brilliant, first hour-long scripted series Being Mary Jane — a drama by category and design — Union has been a fixture on our screens since her breakthrough debut in Bring It On in 2000. Despite the well-meaning wishes of her beloved children, we hope we’ve not seen the last of her.

