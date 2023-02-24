Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gabungan AQRS Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = RM25m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM872m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has an ROCE of 4.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.2%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gabungan AQRS Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gabungan AQRS Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Gabungan AQRS Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 20% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gabungan AQRS Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Another thing to note, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 63%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 81% during the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

