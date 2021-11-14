Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CORRECTS NAME OF TOWN TO SABHA -- FILE - Seif al-Islam is seen after his capture in the custody of revolutionary fighters in Zintan, Libya, Nov. 19, 2011. On Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, Libya's election agency said the son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential elections next month. The election agency said al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers Sunday in the southern town of Sabha. (AP Photo/Ammar El-Darwish, File)
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said.

Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011 uprising, submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabha, 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of the capital of Tripoli, the High National Elections Commission said in a statement.

Gadhafi’s son was captured by fighters in the town of Zintan late in 2011, the year when a popular uprising, backed by the NATO, toppled his father after more than 40 years in power. Moammar Gadhafi was later killed amid the ensuing fighting that would turn into a civil war.

In a video shared by an election official, Seif al-Islam addressed the camera, saying that God will decide the right path for the country's future. He wore a traditional Libyan robe and turban and spectacles. It was the first time in years that Seif al-Islam appeared in public.

Seif al-Islam, who was seen as the reformist face of Gadhafi's regime before the 2011 uprising, was released in June 2017 after more than five years of detention. In July he told The New York Times in an exclusive interview that he was considering a run for the country's top office. His candidacy is likely to stir controversy across the divided country.

Seif al-Islam is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity allegedly committed in the first weeks of the 2011 uprising.

ICC spokesman Fadi El Abdallah declined to comment on Seif al-Islam's candidacy.

“The Court doesn’t comment on political issues, as for the legal side there is a pending warrant of arrest and that hasn’t changed," he said.

Gadhafi’s son, who has deeply rooted links to tribes across Libya, is the first major presidential hopeful to submit his candidacy to run for the country’s highest post. Also widely expected to announce their bids are powerful military commander Khalifa Hifter, Parliament Speaker Agila Saleh and former Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga.

The election agency began the registration process for presidential and parliamentary hopefuls last week. Potential candidates have until Nov. 22 to register to run for the country’s highest post, while parliamentary hopefuls have until Dec. 7 to register their candidacies.

Libya is set to hold presidential elections on Dec. 24, after years of U.N.-led attempts to usher in a more democratic future and bring the country's war to an end. Following the overthrow and killing of Gadhafi, oil-rich Libya spent most of the last decade spilt between rival governments — one based in the capital, Tripoli, and the other in the eastern part of the country.

The announcement came after an international conference in Paris on Friday expressed support for holding “free, fair, inclusive and credible presidential and parliamentary elections” on Dec. 24.

The long-awaited vote still faces challenges, including unresolved issues over election laws and occasional infighting among armed groups. Other obstacles include the deep rift that remains between the country’s east and west, split for years by the war, and the presence of thousands of foreign fighters and troops.

Gadhafi the dictator had eight children, most of whom played significant roles in his regime. His son Muatassim was killed at the same time Gadhafi was captured and slain. Two other sons, Seif al-Arab and Khamis, were killed earlier in the uprising. Another son, al-Saadi Gadhafi, was released in September after more than seven years of detention in the capital of Tripoli following his extradition from neighboring Niger.

__________

Associated Press writher Mike Corder contributed from The Hague, Netherlands.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Son of former Libyan ruler Gaddafi runs for president

    TRIPOLI (Reuters) -The son of Libya's late dictator Muammar Gaddafi appeared for nearly the first time in a decade on Sunday to register as a presidential candidate for a December vote planned to help end the years of chaos since his father was toppled. Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, 49, appeared in an electoral commission video in traditional brown robe and turban, and with a grey beard and glasses, signing documents at the election centre in the southern town of Sebha. Gaddafi is one of the most prominent - and controversial - figures expected to run for president, a list that https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/libya-register-election-candidates-monday-2021-11-07 also includes eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah and parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.

  • Duterte's daughter to run for VP with ex-dictator's son

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter on Saturday registered her candidacy for vice president in next year’s elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the late dictator's son, in an alliance that has alarmed human rights activists. Sara Duterte backed out this week from her reelection bid as mayor of southern Davao city then took the place of a largely unknown vice-presidential candidate of her political party, Lakas CMD, in a maneuver that allowed her to seek the second-highest post even after a deadline lapsed for candidates in the May 9 elections. Marcos Jr. filed his papers at the Commission on Elections last month.

  • WHO chief says his home region in Ethiopia under 'systematic' blockade

    The World Health Organization's chief said on Friday his home Tigray region in northern Ethiopia was being subjected to a "systematic" blockade and people were dying because of a lack of supplies. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not say who he thought was stopping aid getting through to Tigray, where rebellious forces have been fighting a year-long war with Ethiopia's government. Ethiopia's government has denied blocking aid to Tigray and has said it is rebuilding infrastructure.

  • Democrats trust Biden. Does he deserve it?

    Democrats trust Biden. Does he deserve it?

  • Russia starts missile supplies to India despite U.S. sanctions risk

    Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency. The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 U.S. law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

  • Israel denies espionage charge against couple arrested in Turkey

    Israel is working for the release of an Israeli couple being held in Turkey, denying allegations carried by Turkish state media that the two were spies, the Israeli prime minister said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that he had spoken the family of the two Israelis, Natali and Mody Oknin, and updated them on the efforts being made to bring them back to Israel. The couple, Bennett said, "as has already been emphasized by officials, do not work for any Israeli agency".

  • Clashes erupt in Yemen's Hodeidah as pro-coalition forces cede ground to Houthis

    Yemen's warring sides clashed south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah late on Saturday, after Iranian-backed Houthi fighters moved into territory ceded by forces allied to a Saudi-led coalition, military sources and witnesses said. Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates had on Friday announced they were redeploying from around Yemen's main port in the west, a move which a U.N. monitoring mission and the government said they had no advance notice of. The Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who hold Hodeidah city, had in 2018 agreed a United Nations-sponsored pact for a truce in Hodeidah that largely held and a troop withdrawal by both sides, stalled since 2019.

  • First marijuana lawsuit against Port Huron has June 2022 trial date

    City still awaits judge's decision on enforceability of August ballot measure

  • Boris Johnson has secret exit to leave Downing Street ‘without being spotted’, says Dominic Cummings

    Dominic Cummings has claimed that Boris Johnson has a secret exit from his Downing Street flat to help him escape the building without officials seeing him leave.

  • Despite being a billion dollar market, the marijuana industry in Massachusetts still faces hurdles

    Despite being a billion dollar market, the marijuana industry in Massachusetts still faces hurdles

  • Amazon warehouse staff in New York withdraw their union petition from the NLRB

    An NLRB union petition filed by warehouse staff in Staten Island was "temporarily" withdrawn on Friday, according to a leader of the drive.

  • A Tesla owner whose vehicle crashed in Full Self-Driving mode has filed a complaint with federal safety regulators, reports say

    A Tesla Model Y using FSD software crashed in California, multiple reports said. The driver complained that the car drove itself into the wrong lane.

  • Christy Carlson Romano Is Spilling All Sorts Of Disney Channel Tea On YouTube — Here’s Why We Can’t Look Away

    “I think social media gives these people the chance to really reclaim their careers and narratives in a way that the old conventional model of Hollywood wouldn’t.”View Entire Post ›

  • Philippines 'Bong' vs 'Bongbong' election drama builds, Duterte move eyed

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.

  • U.S. bishops set to debate Biden's eligibility for communion

    U.S. Roman Catholic Bishops this week are expected to revisit whether President Joe Biden's support for abortion rights should disqualify him from receiving communion, an issue that has deepened rifts in the church since the Democrat took office. At a Nov. 15-18 conference in Baltimore, the bishops are scheduled to vote on a document clarifying the meaning of Holy Communion, a sacrament central to the faith. A committee drafted the document after the bishops' June conference, where they debated whether to take a position on the eligibility of prominent Catholics such as Biden - whose political actions they say contradict church teaching - to receive communion.

  • US authorities seek extradition of Russian for alleged ransomware money laundering operation

    American officials have attempted to extradite a Russian national they claim is involved with a notorious ransomware group that attacked U.S. hospitals last year, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • A US airstrike that killed civilians in Syria - including women and children - was kept under wraps by the military, NYT finds

    "Who dropped that?" a military analyst asked in a secure chat, sources told the NYT. Another person said: "We just dropped on 50 women and children."

  • USMNT player ratings: 2022 World Cup in sight after beating Mexico

    Who stood out as the USMNT beat Mexico 2-0 once again? It was the midfield that dominated, for a change.

  • FIU vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

    FIU vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win this Saturday.

  • US covered up deadly air strikes in Syria, New York Times reports

    The strikes occurred in the last stronghold of the so-called Islamic State in Syria in 2019.