Gadsden City Council accepts bid for new fire station at Noccalula Falls

Construction of Gadsden's new Fire Station 5 will take place at the same time as the renovation of the adjacent campground at Noccalula Falls Park.

The City Council on Tuesday accepted a bid of $2,829,209.97 from Boatner Construction for the new fire station project.

Fire Station 5 is one of the oldest fire stations in the city, according to Mayor Craig Ford, along with North Gadsden and Country Club, which also are scheduled for replacement.

Fire Station 5 is one of the oldest fire stations in Gadsden. The city plans to build a new Fire Station 5 that will feature a log cabin-style facade, in keeping with Noccalula Park's motif, and include a new police sub-precinct.

The project has been discussed for months and is part of the city's master plan for the falls area, according to Ford. The new station will have a log cabin-style facade, in keeping with the park's motif, and will also include a new police sub-precinct to enhance the safety and security of visitors and campers at the park, as well as area residents.

“It will look the part of Noccalula Falls, and we're glad to see this one come around,” said council member Chris Robinson, whose district includes the park.

City officials have said the goal is for the campground renovation to be completed by the end of the year.

The council also authorized the Engineering Department to file a permit application with the Alabama Department of Transportation for the project, which will include some work within the state right of way on Alabama Highway 227 (Noccalula Road). Director of Engineering Heath Williamson said that will include grading and modifications to the driveway turnouts.

A total of $2,979,209 was authorized from the city's capital improvements fund for the project and for two Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant portable restrooms. One will be stationed at the Carver Community Center, the other will be used throughout the city at various events.

Former council member Deverick Williams presented a $4,000 check from the Coach Rudolph Foundation to Parks and Recreation Director Jen Weathington.

The foundation is named for Williams' late father, Rudolph Williams, a well-known local youth sports coach, and seeks to raise funds for youth sports initiatives. Tuesday's contribution will be split four ways, with $1,000 each going to boys' flag football, girls' flag football, baseball and girls' softball in the city.

Another former council member, Robert Avery, speaking on behalf of the Northeast Alabama Black Chamber of Commerce, asked the council to allocate $1.8 million of the money the city received from the American Rescue Plan — $600,000 each for the next three years — to the organization for “human infrastructure.”

He said there are needs for such things as workforce development, facade signage programs, youth development, micro loans for small businesses, a business incubator and auditing and legal services, especially in areas like East Broad Street, Ewing Avenue, Forrest Avenue, Tuscaloosa Avenue, West Meighan Boulevard and Wall Street that don't get the same support as downtown Gadsden.

Avery noted that the previous administration had chosen to direct that money toward physical infrastructure, such as drainage and sewer improvements, but that “you (council) can change the budget.”

Ford, during his closing comments, said he supported a lot of the initiatives Avery mentioned, and some are already available in the city. However, he said the money (which must be allocated by the end of this year and the projects it funds completed by the end of 2026) has already been encumbered and the city would risk losing it if there were any changes.

The council approved multiple drainage easements Tuesday connected to drainage-related projects funded by the American Recovery Act money.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Nearly $3 million bid accepted for new Noccalula Falls fire station