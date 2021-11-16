Gadsden County deputy shot, hospitalized while responding to stolen vehicle call

A Gadsden County Sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning by a suspect as he responded to a call about a stolen vehicle, according to a department spokesperson.

Few details are available, but the deputy was hospitalized in Tallahassee and the suspect was taken into custody, said GCSO Lt. Anglie Holmes. The deputy's condition is unknown.

Holmes said the initial call for service was related to a vehicle that was stolen from a Havana business. Deputies saw the car driving while responding to the call.

What transpired after that is still being determined, Holmes said, but the deputy was shot near Jamieson Road, north of Havana.

The suspect was taken into custody in the woods nearby by the Florida Highway Patrol. Holmes did not know whether the deputy fired his weapon.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida sheriff's deputy shot, hospitalized during stolen vehicle call