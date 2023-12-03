Some Gadsden ISD schools go to remote learning over water quality concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Gadsden Independent School District is moving some campuses to remote learning starting Monday, Dec. 4 because of concerns over water quality affecting parts of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

“This decision follows the recent notification from Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) about compromised water quality in the area,” read the announcement from GISD.

Parts of Sunland Park, Santa Teresa remain under water advisory

The affected campuses include:

● Sunland Park PreK

● Riverside Elementary

● Desert View Elementary

● Santa Teresa Middle School

● GAC On-Track PreK

● Santa Teresa Elementary

● Santa Teresa High School



“The move to virtual instruction is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in light of the water quality advisory issued by CRRUA, urging residents to refrain from using tap water for human consumption or bathing,” the announcement read.

The selected campuses listed above will begin Monday’s instruction after a two-hour delay to allow students to retrieve their Chromebooks. Campus administrators will provide further instructions to staff and students on accessing buildings to retrieve electronic devices for remote participation via the Remind messaging app.



The decision to implement remote learning for these campuses was made independently by GISD after conducting an analysis of water quality concerns, according to the news release.



The rest of the school district will continue with regularly scheduled in-person instruction, as their water supply remains unaffected by this issue.

“GISD remains committed to the safety of its students and staff and will continue to monitor the situation closely, providing updates as developments occur,” the news release said.





