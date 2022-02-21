Gadsden man dies in weekend shooting; family 'shattered'; suspect in custody

Kenny Dobbins

Members of a Gadsden family are "shattered" by the shooting death of Kenneth Dobbins, killed Sunday morning outside a Gadsden club on Chestnut Street.

Dobbins, 26, of Gadsden, was shot outside a nightspot at the corner of Fourth and Chestnut streets, late Saturday or early Sunday morning, Etowah County Coroner London Pearce said.

Gadsden police say a suspect, Jose Castillo, 28, has been located and arrested in connection with the slaying. He is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on $300,000 bond, charged with murder.

The investigation continues, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. Marcus Hill. He said officers responded at about 4 a.m. to the report the sound of gunshots in the 400 block of Chestnut Street and found Dobbins, who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

"Whoever it was that did this, they just don't know how they've shattered our lives," LaShonda Dobbins said, before news of the arrest had been made public. The slain man was her nephew. He was expecting his first child, she said.

"Now all that's been taken away from him. It just hurts," she said.

Dobbins was a Gadsden native, first cousin Anhia Sheffield said, and a graduate of Gadsden City High School. LaShonda Dobbins said he played football and baseball, and he loved fishing, dirt riding and just spending time with his family and friends.

She said family and friends were stunned by news of his death.

"Of all the grandchildren, he was the most chill, cool and laid back," Sheffield said.

Dobbins was humble, and had the biggest heart, she recalled. "To know him was to love him," she said.

Sheffield said her cousin avoided conflict, preferring to walk away from disagreements.

LaShonda Dobbins said to her understanding, her nephew didn't know the person who shot him.

Sheffield said Dobbins had worked the City of Gadsden until about eight months ago. LaShonda Dobbins said he'd been working since then in Boaz. His supervisor at the city had contacted her sister, Melissa Dobbins Lay, telling her Kenny had been a valued staffer, that he would be missed. She said some of his coaches from high school had contacted his mother as well, expressing their condolences.

LaShonda Dobbins said her nephew was devoted to his mother. "Every day after work he would stop by her house," she said. "He could come to my house, too. He did it just to check on us, and to let us know he loved us."

She said he considered the children of some of his cousins as "his kids," along with a niece with spina bifida.

"It was just senseless," LaShonda Dobbins said of the shooting.

