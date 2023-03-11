Gadsden man faces kidnapping, burglary charges in Lauderdale County after hostage incident

A Gadsden man will face kidnapping and burglary charges in Lauderdale County, according to a news release from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Larry Burns, 43, was hospitalized Saturday in Gadsden after what authorities said was an overdose attempt with narcotics as he was captured.

He was being guarded by Lauderdale County deputies and was to be transported back to Northwest Alabama after his release from care to face first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary charges, with the possibility of more charges moving forward.

According to the news release, deputies received what was described as an “urgent” call at 2:41 p.m. Friday from someone who said their mother had been kidnapped and was being held hostage in a vehicle.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 27000 block of Lauderdale County Road 14. They found no one inside, but saw that someone had forced their way into the residence.

The FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service were contacted, and deputies soon were able to monitor phone conversations between a suspect and his former girlfriend.

The man said he’d taken her mother and would kill her unless the former girlfriend met him in a “trade-off.” He threatened “suicide by cop” in those conversations, and said he’d kill the mother if stopped by law enforcement.

Further monitoring of the conversations over the next several hours allowed authorities to track the suspect, who made repeated threats to kill his hostage and himself. They eventually were able to determine that the two were in a rental vehicle, and identified the make and model.

They tracked the suspect to his home in Gadsden in the early hours of Saturday, and were able to arrest him and rescue the hostage, who was treated at the scene.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and its SWAT and aviation teams, Florence and Gadsden police, and sheriff’s offices from Etowah, Cullman, Lawrence and Marshall counties assisted in the operation.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden man faces charges in hostage incident