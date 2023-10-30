Gadsden man faces murder charge in connection with shooting Friday night in Alabama City

A 21-year-old Gadsden man is jailed without bond on a murder charge after a fatal shooting Friday night in Alabama City.

Damion Nasir Johnson is accused in the death of Briantez Vinson, 24, of Gadsden, according to a news release from the Gadsden Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to 2519 W. Meighan Blvd., the Fresh Value grocery store at Canterbury Station, after a call came in that a man had been shot.

They found Vinson lying on the ground in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his head, according to the release. He was treated by Gadsden fire medics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives identified Johnson as the suspect following “non-stop” work, according to the release, and he was arrested on Monday.

Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford thanked police “for their hard work enforcing the law” and the fire department “for their efforts and professionalism.”

He added, “I also want to ask everyone to join me in praying for the families affected by this tragedy. I hope that justice will be served in this case so our community can heal."

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Man faces murder charge in Alabama shooting